Beyonce’s Makeup Artist Confirms The Reason Beyoncé Named Her Son Sir Carter

Image zoom sirjohnofficial/Instagram

When Beyoncé announced her twins were named Rumi and Sir Carter, it was bigger news than her pregnancy reveal. The Beyhive immediately went into investigative journalist mode to try to figure out why she chose these names for her daughter and son.

For many fans, Bey's son's name sounded extremely familiar: Sir John is her longtime makeup artist. The majority of the Beyhive believed that the similarity was too close to simply be a coincidence, so it's been speculated that Sir Carter was named after Sir John, the man who's created some of her most iconic looks.

RELATED: Beyonce Dyed Her Hair Lighter Just in Time for Summer

Now, approximately two years later, we finally have the answer. In a YouTube video that Sir John filmed with beauty blogger Shayla to promote his Lion King Collection with Luminess Cosmetics, the makeup artist confirmed the origins of Sir's name.

As Sir John is applying Shayla's eye makeup with products from the collection, she asks him what it was like first meeting Beyonce and working with her.

"I’m not that comfortable with them where I think they’re my friend now," he says of working with the star. "No, that’s still my client. Her husband is still my client’s husband."

"Even though she named the baby after you?" Shayla slyly asks.

VIDEO: Beyoncé Opens Up for the First Time About Having Twins Rumi and Sir Via Emergency C-Section

Sir John's response? He laughs and starts nodding yes at the camera. "I was in Glendale, CA filming the first season of America's Beauty Star and my phone was blowing up," he says, "I guess she had filed a trademark for the name. That was the most popular week of my life."

You can watch it all go down around the 19 minute mark of the video:

There you have it: One of the greatest Beyonce mysteries is now solved. The Beyhive was right, and the singer honored the longtime member of her team by naming her son after him.