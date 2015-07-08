A Skyscraper Shaped Like Beyoncé Is Being Built in Australia

Yes, you read that right. Melbourne’s skyline is about to get the Beyoncé treatment thanks to an architectural firm that is building a new skyscraper modeled after the singer’s famous curves. Elenberg Fraser announced that the 68-story Premiere Tower, which will house both residential and commercial space, is taking direct inspiration from Beyoncé's "Ghost" music video.

"This project is the culmination of our significant research into how to best work with individual site and climatic constraints, brought together using our new parametric modeling techniques," the firm said in a statement. "The complex form—a vertical cantilever—is actually the most effective way to redistribute the building’s mass, giving the best results in terms of structural dispersion, frequency oscillation and wind requirements." Just in case you didn't believe that Queen Bey really was taking over the world.

Watch Beyoncé's music video for "Ghost" below:

