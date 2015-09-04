Beyonce Debuts a #Flawless Set of Bangs for Her Birthday

At the risk of making yet another reference to Beyoncé's hit "Flawless," we couldn't think of a more-fitting term to describe the fringe she revealed on her blog this morning for her birthday. In celebration of the holiday known as #BeyDay, Queen Bey blessed us with her new wispy bangs, which hit just below the brow and were swept to the side. Beyoncé has experimented with bangs before—she tends to go back and forth between a center-parted set, and the retro baby bangs she worked last fall gave off serious Bettie Page vibes. Her current look is our favorite by far, partially because it's one we could wear in the real world. Naturally, we're bowing down.

