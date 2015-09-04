Beyonce Debuts a #Flawless Set of Bangs for Her Birthday

T.Jackson/INFphoto.com, Beyonce.com
See More Photos
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 04, 2015 @ 1:15 pm

At the risk of making yet another reference to Beyoncé's hit "Flawless," we couldn't think of a more-fitting term to describe the fringe she revealed on her blog this morning for her birthday. In celebration of the holiday known as #BeyDay, Queen Bey blessed us with her new wispy bangs, which hit just below the brow and were swept to the side. Beyoncé has experimented with bangs before—she tends to go back and forth between a center-parted set, and the retro baby bangs she worked last fall gave off serious Bettie Page vibes. Her current look is our favorite by far, partially because it's one we could wear in the real world. Naturally, we're bowing down. 

PHOTOS: See More Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!