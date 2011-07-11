Beyonce’s Music Video Lingerie: More Details!

Beyonce showed off her sexy lingerie style in her latest video “Best Thing I Never Had,” opening the video wearing a sheer mesh basque. Fun fact about this look: It is available online from London-based label Agent Provocateur, unlike the two gowns she changes into later in the four-minute short—Baracci Beverly Hills and Vera Wang. The scallop lace bodice is filed under the brand’s bridal section, comes in both black and white, and is available in sizes 32B to 36D for $650 at AgentProvocateur.com. How luxe! Watch the full video below.

