In What Order Should You Apply Your Makeup? Beyonce's Makeup Artist Weighs In

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Most of us aren't lucky enough to have very own makeup artist on the daily but that doesn’t mean you can’t work your routine like one. We caught up with Beyonce’s pro, Sir John, who walked us through the order in which to apply your products to get #flawless. You may not use all these steps everyday but following this sequence will help prevent spending extra time on correcting mistakes.
- Skin- Massage your favorite lotion into your complexion (look for an oil-free formula if you tend to have greasy or acne-prone skin). “When you stimulate blood flow on the skin and prep skin with a moisturizer, the makeup will adhere better and the payoff will last longer,” says Sir John.
- Eyes- Pigmented pencil and eyeshadows tend to smudge or have pigment fall out so apply your eye makeup and then use a pointed cotton swab dipped in makeup remover to clean up smudges or errant pigment.
- Complexion- After your eye makeup is perfected, even out with your skin with a thin layer of foundation or tinted moisturizer (depending on your coverage preference). Then apply concealer under the eyes down to the tops of your cheekbones, around the nostrils, a little on the chin, down the bridge of the nose, and on the forehead. “You want to conceal and brighten the high planes of the face. You don’t need to use a lot, but even a small amount will create a brightening effect," says Sir John.
- Lips- Now that your complexion is perfected, swipe on your desired shade.
- Cheeks- Adding your cheek color last will help you balance the hue with the rest of the colors on your eyes and lips. This is also the time where you can go in and add any highlighter or bronzer to give the face more warmth and dimension.
RELATED VIDEO: How to Get Beyonce’s Signature Cat Eye