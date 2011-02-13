Beyonce, Rihanna and More Get in the Grammys Mood!

Gucci teamed up with Roc Nation, the record label Jay-Z founded, to host a pre-Grammys gathering at West Hollywood’s Soho House yesterday. Jay-Z made it a family affair, bringing wife Beyonce and sister-in-law Solange Knowles, who spun a mix of eighties, indie rock and hip hop tunes as DJ for the event along with Mark Ronson (both are DJs on the label). Before Beyonce hit the dance floor to shimmy to Rihanna’s “Only Girl in the World” song, she hung out with the Roc Nation-managed songstress in the VIP area (shown). Guests at the party—which also included music fans Camilla Belle, Ellen Pompeo and Charlize Theron—were gifted exclusive Gucci tote bags filled with a Gucci custom dog tag necklace, a silver Guccissima iPad case, and Roc Nation aviator headphones. See more celebrity photos from Gucci and Roc Nation’s Grammy party in the gallery.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf