Beyoncé Relaunches the BeyGOOD Haiti T-Shirt but for Just 24 Hours

Earlier this year a visit to Haiti had a life-changing effect on Beyoncé Knowles. After learning that a hospital had to limit the number of cancer-stricken children it treated due to a lack of funds, the singer decided to take action. She launched the BeyGOOD campaign, which sold shirts with "BEY GOOD" stamped on the front and gave the proceeds directly to the Saint Damien Pediatric Hospital in Haiti.

Yesterday, the award-winning singer released a video to thank everyone who supported the effort. In a mashup of images, advocates from all around the world appear as they proudly wear their tees. Watch it here:

And now the campaign is back for a second round. For only 24 hours the shirts are available once again, and in both white and gray ($26 for a tank, $25 for a T-shirt; beygoodhaiti.beyonce.com). Head to beyonce.com to find out how you can help make a difference and "BeyGOOD."

