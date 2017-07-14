Beyoncé Just Posted the First Photo of Her Twins on Instagram, Basically Broke the Internet

Welcome to the world, Sir and Rumi!

After giving birth back in June, Beyoncé made our social media dreams come true, and released the first photo her and JAY-Z’s twins on Instagram. Early Friday, the pop diva took to the app to commemorate the babies’ one month milestone in the most Beyoncé way possible.

In a snap that feels very familiar to her pregnancy announcement photos, Queen Bey is clad in an extravagant purple floral Palomo Spain menswear piece that’s open in the front, revealing lace blue undergarments, and a blue veil. She holds the babies close in her arms against a beautiful backdrop of breathtaking vistas and an immaculate flower arch.

Not only did the mom of three reveal the twins’ adorable faces, but she also confirmed our speculations by announcing that she and JAY-Z named the newest members of the Carter family…Sir and Rumi!

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” she captioned the post with a series of emojis that represents the family’s expansion. Naturally, the Internet went into a complete frenzy, and according to The Guardian, the post received 700,000 likes within 30 minutes. Come on, did you expect anything less from Beyoncé’s loyal Beyhive?

Congrats to the happy family! We can’t wait to see more photos of the cute brood.