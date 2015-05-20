Stars Unite: Beyoncé Rocks Pharrell's Limited-Edition Boots in a New Nicki Minaj Music Video

You'd better move fast if you plan on scoring a pair of Pharrell Williams's latest sneakers. The limited release is titled the Bee Line for Billionaire Boys Club and Timberland and only a total of 850 were made in the entire world. We're not sure if Beyonce had anything to do with the name of the collaboration, but she's definitely a fan and was already seen wearing a pair in the new Nicki Minaj video "Feeling Myself."

The boots were inspired by nature and will be available in a honeycomb or grass print design for women. Not only was the artwork a reflection of our natural habitat, the production process also kept the environment in mind by including Bionic Canvas, which has 50% organic cotton and 38% recycled PET.

So, go ahead and thank Timberland and Pharrell for starting your Memorial Weekend off right. On May 22, if you're in San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, or New York City, you can grab a pair from Timberland retail stores. You can also try your luck at one of the Billionaire Boys Club locations in N.Y.C., London, or Tokyo.

