Beyoncé Orders off a Menu, Starts a Hilarious Twitter Meme

Beyoncé, she's just like us!

Just kidding, she's definitely not, which is exactly why fans lost it when they saw a photo of the singer ordering food from a paper menu just like we mortals do.

The pic of Queen Bey—which was taken Tuesday during an intimate party at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex to celebrate Roc Nation SVP Lenny S.'s birthday—shows the expectant superstar speaking with a server about meal options. It's so fabulous, yet so normal—basically, the Internet had no choice but to turn it into a meme.

Twitter users, in particular, had a field day with the 'gram. Fans from all over rushed to provide their own hilarious takes on what Bey might be saying to the waitress in 140 characters or less. From lemonade nods to jokes about eating for three, see below for some of the funniest tweets:

"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

Beyoncé: Let me just have the...

Waitress: How about I have them make everything on the menu and you can make a choice after seeing them! pic.twitter.com/fxmHktctNg — Holy Alejandro (@HolyAlejandro) April 27, 2017

"change 'Beyonce' to 'Beyoncé' and give me my damn writing credit." pic.twitter.com/eKg9NDtemt — niurka marcos stan (@synewaive) April 27, 2017

"I only had an appetizer & a water..." pic.twitter.com/o3OqzVjAWv — eric ✌🏾 (@thetrillgent) April 26, 2017

"Who is "Gratuity" and why am I paying for her food?" pic.twitter.com/UGGmZZMjo0 — Simple. Bold. Love. (@sawngbyrd28) April 27, 2017

Beyoncé: No, Blue has her own money. pic.twitter.com/0QAZ6oV83y — Bishop Petty (@_KingBlack90) April 27, 2017