We Have Beyoncé to Thank for Showing Us Oprah Winfrey in Pigtails

Today is Oprah Winfrey’s 65th birthday, an occasion that has us feeling something like this:

Instagram is flush with celebrity tributes to the groundbreaking media mogul, but none are more compelling than that of a fellow Industry queen: Beyoncé.

Image zoom Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Bey honored Winfrey’s milestone the way she does best, with a photo of Oprah as a young girl.

To be clear, this is not the first time Mrs. Carter has celebrated an icon’s birthday with a photo of them as a child.

She did employed the same tactic just last week with a photo of an adorably sassy baby Michelle Obama staring down the camera, Beyoncé’s signature font (What? You don’t have one?) spelling “Bow Down” across the image.

Her tribute style of choice isn’t exclusive to 2019 either — Bey celebrated baby Oprah’s 61st birthday, too.

It’s unclear why Beyoncé has adopted this tactic, but who are we to question greatness?

We’re wishing the happiest of birthdays to Oprah and Beyoncé.*

*Every day is Bey Day.