Beyoncé Opens Formation World Tour in Custom Dsquared2

Alright ladies. Beyoncé kicked off her Formation World Tour in Miami on Wednesday and, with it, her latest collaboration with designer Dsquared2. Following the leather warrior jacket (above) the fashion house created for her Super Bowl halftime performance, the brand has teamed up with Queen Bey once again, this time creating her opening look for the Formation World Tour.

The first of two Victorian-inspired looks (below) is composed of a black crystal embroidered bustier with velvet, puff shouldered embroidered sleeves, broad brim hat, and lace-embellished leather gloves.

Courtesy

The second (below) uses a tattoo lace and crystal mesh fishnet bodysuit to create an embroidery effect on the skin. Ruffled black ankle boots and the same broad rim hat finish off the look. The only thing missing is a bag for her hot sauce.

Courtesy

In a press release, Dsquared2 founders Dan and Dean Caten admitted to being "crazy" about Beyoncé. "Working with her to create this opening look for the Formation tour is such a huge thrill and honor," they went on to say. "The look tells a story, drawing from the motifs of our recent women's runway collection while, at the same time, visualizing the powerful themes in her new music. It's really exciting to see it come to life on stage—especially since she opens the show in full Dsquared2."

The Formation World Tour will visit 22 cities in North America and 16 cities in Europe and the U.K. through August 2016.