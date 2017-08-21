Beyonce Shows Off Her Post-Baby Curves in Sexy Bodycon Dress

Queen Bey is here to slay. The singer and new mom to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, took to Instagram to show off her post-baby curves in a very sexy dress, and she looks phenomenal as per usual.

In the Instagram video she shared, Beyoncé gives fans a detailed look at her killer bodycon dress from House of CB ($179; houseofcb.com). The sexy off-the-shoulder number is made entirely of tulle and thanks to the ruching, it hits her in all the right places.

Never one to skip any detail when it comes to styling an outfit for a night out, Beyoncé took her accessory game to the next level. She paired the dress with rings on every finger, gold statement earrings, a velvet green coat, and matching ankle-strap heels. While her accessories are extremely eye-catching, her beauty look was also amazing.

Beyoncé kept the focus on her hair, styling it in voluminous waves—all the better to do hair flips to Prince's "Don't Have to Be." She finished off her look by highlighting her eyes with gold glittery eyeshadow.

We can't get enough of Beyoncé's post-baby style.