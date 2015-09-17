Hear a Preview of Beyoncé and Naughty Boy's Haunting New Single

Beyoncé did it again! The singer managed to once more surprise the world with the release of a new song. This time, she is featured on a track by British producer Naughty Boy. The song, called "Runnin' (Lose It All)," also features Arrow Benjamin and Naughty Boy shared a 15-second video preview of it on Twitter yesterday.

In the clip Queen Bey sings while accompanied by a haunting piano melody. "Nothing else matters now, you're not here. So where are you?" she says. "I'm calling you, I'm missing you." The footage shows sweeping shots of the ocean as two people do slow somersaults under the water. Naughty Boy used the hashtag #LoseItAll and tagged Beyoncé when he shared it. The full song will officially be released around 7 p.m. ET, according to Naughty Boy's tweet. Until then, watch and listen to the teaser here:

