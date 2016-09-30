Beyoncé Shares Home Videos of Blue Ivy and Jay Z in New Ivy Park Collection Campaign

Beyoncé always knows just how to keep us on our toes. On Thursday, the Lemonade singer dropped a new campaign for her Ivy Park Fall 2016 collection, and it’s definitely not your typical ad.

The announcement came in the form of a video narrated by Bey, showing behind-the-scenes clips from her tour, rehearsals, and even home videos with 4-year-old Blue Ivy and hubby Jay Z. “I stretch my body out like the horizon. I teach my body every day that I can go a little further. I know my body can learn how to bend and not break. I know what it’s capable of. I’ve seen it perform miracles,” she says in the video in a series of athletic looks from the collection.

“Even when my throat is burning, my lungs feel like they’re drowning, sweat is stinging my eyes, my feet feel like they’re going to explode, when I’m about to give up, I picture that one person I love more than anyone,” Queen Bey says. “I picture them wherever they are in the world, and I imagine myself running toward them. I see their face. They’re smiling and cheering, and they’re so proud of me. They’re shouting my name, and I make it to the end. I push past the pain and I find love.”

Leave it to Beyoncé to perfectly merge art, fashion, and family. The new collection heavily features minimalist black-and-white hooded sweatshirts, leggings, bodysuits, and crop tops, but has some fun with camo-print parkas and knit sweatshirts.

Shop the athletic new collection at Topshop now.