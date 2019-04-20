Beyoncé Is Returning to Netflix with Two New Projects

If you loved Beyoncé's Netflix concert series Homecoming as much as the rest of the world (and Michelle Obama), then you'll be pleased to learn that Queen Bey is just getting started when it comes to dominating the streaming service's front page.

According to Variety, the singer has reportedly inked a three-project deal worth $60 million with Netflix. The first of the three specials, Homecoming — a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling Bey's history-making Coachella 2018 performance — premiered earlier this week and credited the multi-hyphenate as producer, writer, and director.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

However, there is no information yet about what Beyoncé and Netflix have in store for the other two installments, or how creatively involved Mrs. Carter will be in the forthcoming films. But considering, the press-shy performer rarely gives interviews, it's safe to assume it will provide some sort of lens into her personal life and musical genius.

If that's not enough to brighten your weekend, Beyoncé is blessing us with even more mood-enhancing news. It's been reported that the songstress's Lemonade album, which previously only lived on hubby Jay-Z's music platform Tidal, will be available to stream on all services, including Spotify, starting on April 23.

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: All hail, Queen Beyoncé!