Beyoncé Has Legs for Days in This $89 Miniskirt

You know what we always say about Broadway? It needs more Beyoncé—as do most things, TBH.

Well, Queen Bey is making our wish her command. Last week, she surprised Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt when she cropped up backstage after the show, and this week she worked her magic in the audience of Broadway’s Aladdin alongside her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The chart-topping goddess arrived at the show on a balmy Tuesday in N.Y.C., showing off her toned legs in a lace-up House of CB miniskirt ($89; houseofcb.com), black pumps, and a matching elbow-baring blouse. Bey—who, if you recall, gave birth to twins just three months ago—paired her all-black look with an ivory Valentino handbag (Where's the hot sauce, Bey?) and oversize shades, her blonde locks secured in a high ponytail trailing down her back.

Seemingly in high spirits, Beyoncé smiled as she approached the theater, showing off some of her signature style in her low-key look.

Splash News

Beyoncé the spectator may just be our favorite Beyoncé yet—I mean, we say that about every iteration of Beyoncé, but she's always ***Flawless.