For $300, Beyoncé Will Teach You How to Make Lemonade

As we all now know, Beyoncé is the queen of Lemonade, and now she wants to teach you how to make it yourself. No, she isn’t leading a master class in mixology. Instead, just days after the one-year anniversary of the album's debut, she’s releasing How to Make Lemonade, a collector’s edition box set, which can be yours for a cool $300.

The made-to-order box set includes a numbered coffee table book with 600+ pages of "never-before-seen photos from the making of Lemonade, and shows the inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments.” The book features a foreword by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and poetry by Warsan Shire, with Queen Bey’s lyrics interwoven throughout.

Also part of the set: a first-pressing of the double LP vinyl as well as audio and visual album downloads. How to Make Lemonade is available now for pre-order on Bey's website, with an estimated ship date in summer 2017.

Now we just need Beyoncé to host a cooking class and our lives will be complete.