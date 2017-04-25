Beyoncé Just Launched a Scholarship to Help Girls Run the World

You’re not the only one celebrating Lemonade’s one-year anniversary—Queen Bey herself is jumping aboard the cultural bandwagon and her contribution is a little more groundbreaking than your lemon-print dress (sorry).

Beyoncé’s official website just announced the launch of a scholarship program for those who run the world (girls!). Aptly titled Formation Scholars, the program will aid “young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

The scholarship will be awarded for the 2017 to 2018 academic school year and will be bestowed upon four deserving students studying creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies. However, only students attending Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College are eligible—one scholar will be chosen from each school.

And Michelle Obama joined in on the appreciation of Queen Bey with a message of thanks posted to Instagram. "Always inspired by your powerful contributions @beyonce. You are a role model for us all. Thank you for investing in our girls. ," she wrote in the caption.

Although “Schoolin’ Life” made us question Bey’s commitment to higher education (“Who needs a degree when you’re schooling life?”), this scholarship program is totally changing our perspective. Beyoncé is the exception to the rule, always.

You can go back to lip-syncing “Sorry” now!