Beyonce Launches First Fragrance

Beyonce is adding some sizzle to your nearest perfume counter with her debut fragrance, Heat. The bottle was inspired by the singer's performances—"A lot of [them] have had fire involved. Also red is one of my favorite colors, as is gold," Beyonce told WWD. The scent has notes of red vanilla orchid, magnolia, neroli and blush peach, and according to Beyonce, when fans tested it, they "loved it. They were like 'I love that, I'm getting that, why isn't it out right now? I need it!'" Heat will be available starting in February at cosmetic counters nationwide.

— Joyann King