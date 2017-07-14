Beyoncé's Mom Clears Up Some Major Confusion About the Twins' Names

Beyoncé stunned the world on Friday when she unveiled a photo of her and Jay-Z’s 1-month-old twins while wearing a piece from Palomo Spain's third collection.
“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the singer captioned an artful image of herself cradling the newborns against a floral altar.
Friday = made.
This post marks the first time the Carters have directly addressed the birth of their twins and their respective names.
Although the photo garnered a largely positive public response (“Yaaaas, queen,” etc.), many followers were quick to voice their confusion over the twins’ names.
Syntax, Bey, syntax.
The Queen’s Insta-famous mom, Tina Knowles (aka Ms. Tina Lawson), was quick to clear up the confusion. She re-grammed her daughter’s photo and added the caption: “So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world. Proud grandma. Hello, Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing.”
“Sir CARTER and Rumi CARTER.” That’s right, Bey and Jay didn’t further complicate their son’s already unusual name—Mr. Sir Carter Carter is a lot, even for music industry royalty.
RELATED: Beyoncé Just Posted the First Photo of Her Twins on Instagram, Basically Broke the Internet
Thank goodness, Grandma Tina is here to save the day.