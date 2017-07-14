Beyoncé's Mom Clears Up Some Major Confusion About the Twins' Names

Beyoncé stunned the world on Friday when she unveiled a photo of her and Jay-Z’s 1-month-old twins while wearing a piece from Palomo Spain's third collection.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the singer captioned an artful image of herself cradling the newborns against a floral altar.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

This post marks the first time the Carters have directly addressed the birth of their twins and their respective names.

Although the photo garnered a largely positive public response (“Yaaaas, queen,” etc.), many followers were quick to voice their confusion over the twins’ names.

Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter Carter? pic.twitter.com/UTOvLLupP4 — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) July 14, 2017

The Queen’s Insta-famous mom, Tina Knowles (aka Ms. Tina Lawson), was quick to clear up the confusion. She re-grammed her daughter’s photo and added the caption: “So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world. Proud grandma. Hello, Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing.”

So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter❤️🙏🏾❤️ Boy and girl what a blessing ❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

“Sir CARTER and Rumi CARTER.” That’s right, Bey and Jay didn’t further complicate their son’s already unusual name—Mr. Sir Carter Carter is a lot, even for music industry royalty.

Thank goodness, Grandma Tina is here to save the day.