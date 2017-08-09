Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Kelly Rowland Form the Coolest Workout Crew

Days after getting her heart rate going during an impossibly cool roller skating date with hubby, JAY-Z, new mom Beyoncé continued to work up a sweat with a SoulCycle class on Tuesday.

After giving birth to her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, just eight weeks ago, the "Feeling Myself" hitmaker has reportedly been getting back into the workout groove post-baby slowly, with the help of her rapper husband and longtime BFF Kelly Rowland.

The powerhouse couple, who were spotted getting their sweat on at a SoulCycle class just two weeks earlier, took matching athletic dressing to the next level, as they both opted for cream hoodies and dark leggings, while Rowland flaunted her toned abs in a gray sports bra by Calvin Klein, fitted black shorts, and Nike sneakers.

SPOT / Stoianov / BACKGRID

SPOT / Stoianov / BACKGRID

People reports that the mom of three is "slowly starting to get back to her normal life," and that the lovebirds are currently enjoying parenting together and "motivating each other to stay in shape."

RELATED: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Best Fitness Buddies

Looks like Bey already has her gym hive in formation!