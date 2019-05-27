There Was a Destiny's Child Reunion in Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas doesn't stay there anymore, thanks to social media. People reports that over the weekend, there was a mini Destiny's Child reunion, with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland meeting up to take in Janet Jackson's new Las Vegas spectacular, Metamorphosis. Fans posted clips online of Bey and Rowland taking in the show, singing along, and even taking some time to meet up with Miss Jackson herself.

In one clip, both Rowland and Beyoncé can be seen dancing to "What Have You Done For Me Lately." Beyoncé was wearing a white blouse, green skirt, and had her hair tied up in a high ponytail. Kelly wore blue jeans and a black blazer. In another clip posted to Twitter, Beyoncé can be seen clapping along to the Janet classic "Rhythm Nation."

"She was all smiles and was dancing in her seat and even standing up dancing to Janet," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She left just before the show ended, presumably to avoid the crowds."

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland dancing at @JanetJackson's concert in Las Vegas — May 25th. 💖#MetamorphosisVegas pic.twitter.com/7rvTMhHcJk — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 26, 2019

Beyoncé was seen leaving the Park Theater at the Park MGM during Jackson's set, but Rowland stayed for the entire performance, even taking some time for a photo op with the headliner. Rowland and Bey aren't the only stars taking in the show, which runs for just 18 performances. People adds that Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union, Eve, Magic Johnson, and Hailee Steinfeld have all been spotted at the short-lived residency, too.

This partial Destiny's Child reunion comes a year after the trio reunited for Beyoncé's set at Coachella. It's not surprising to see Rowland and Beyonce together — the two have remained close since their DC days, celebrating each other at events like baby showers and birthday parties. But seeing them onstage together, like at Coachella, is always a treat. Rowland told People that performing is a huge part of life for them and that when they manage to get the group back together, it's as much a treat for them as it is for fans.

"I think the best part was it felt like we were just on stage yesterday," Rowland said of the Coachella reunion. "It didn’t feel like it was years that we haven't been together, and that's how natural we are together as friends, as sisters."

Fans should mark their calendars for another reunion of sorts. In 2020, the Destiny's Child musical is set to premiere in Houston. With Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, co-creating the production, it's highly likely that the group could come back together to celebrate. Knowles has big plans for the show, too, with aspirations for "Broadway, London's West End, and a world tour."

"I want to pull back the curtain," Knowles said. "I feel it's time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I've had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams — those of mine and others."