Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland Were Cinco de Mayo Vegans

Beyoncé isn't letting her pregnancy slow her down! The 35-year-old pop diva, who's expecting twins with husband Jay Z, was spotted out on Cinco de Mayo with former bandmate Kelly Rowland, and the two ladies went all-in with their festive outfits.

The two Destiny's Child members headed to the plant-based Mexican restaurant Gracias Madre in L.A. for their Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Beyoncé covered her baby bump with blush-colored blouse and a Gucci blazer with a rose motif. She paired the top with distressed jeans, nude heels, and a matching pink sombrero. The "Drunk in Love" singer even carried a cute yellow maraca as she left the eatery!

Rowland was dressed up for the occasion, as well, wearing a purple and blue sombrero with her denim jacket.

The two singers have been spending a lot of time together lately, and we're loving every minute of it. Rowland celebrated Easter with Beyoncé and her family, and they also posed together at the Wearable Art Gala, which was hosted by Tina Knowles.

From her formal red gown to this latest Mexican look, Bey has an epic maternity style for every occasion!