Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the Best Fitness Buddies 

Six weeks after welcoming twins Sir and Rumi, proud parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z are starting to get back into their normal routine, and that includes working out. While these two could easily afford an at-home trainer, they're getting back in shape the same way you and I do: by hitting up SoulCycle.

According to People, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been attending SoulCycle classes together several times a week, motivating each other to get back into the workout groove—even celebs need a gym buddy! The 35-year-old "Formation" singer is definitely a SoulCycle fan, as she even attended classes while she was pregnant.

While the couple is getting back into their old routine, sources say they're taking things slow for now.

"Beyoncé is happy with just being a mom right now. She has no plans to work," an insider told People. "She seems relaxed and very happy. Everything is good with her and Jay, and they seem to have a lot of fun raising their family together."

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

RELATED: This Beyoncé-Inspired Baby Shower Absolutely Slayed the Internet

You know what they say: Couples that work out together, stay together. Definitely a good omen for one of our favorite star couples.