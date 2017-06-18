Beyoncé and Jay Z Welcome Twins

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: Beyoncé has officially given birth to twins!

According to People, Bey and Jay Z welcomed two new members of the family and are starting to share the news with close friends and family (i.e., there are two more Beyoncé descendants in this world than there were in 2016, and that's a very major deal).

Considering the family they’ve been born into, we expect they’ll have their own respective billion-dollar empires in the next 15-20 years. Who run the world? Beyoncé and Jay Z’s children, of course.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

As we're sure you (and everyone else with a pulse and high-speed Internet) remember, Queen Bey announced her pregnancy on Feb. 1 in the most epic manner imaginable, via an insanely glamorous and wildly bizarre photo shoot.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Truly picture perfect.

Obviously, our expectations for this A-list pregnancy were very high. Luckily, Beyoncé never disappoints. Between the amazing maternity looks and the anticipation of a next gen Destiny’s Child revival, we’ve been teetering on the edge of our seats for the past four and a half months.

Congratulations, Bey, Jay, and big sis' Blue Ivy! We can’t wait to meet the newest members of the Carter clan.