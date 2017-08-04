Beyoncé Looks Incredible in Sexy Wrap Dress 7 Weeks After Giving Birth 

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are keeping the romance alive! Just seven weeks after Queen Bey delivered twins Rumi and Sir, the couple went out for an adults-only date night, leaving their newborn daughter and son and five-year-old Blue Ivy at home.

For their night on the town, the power couple stopped by their go-to local Japanese spot, Sushi Park, in West Hollywood. According to People, they ordered the omakase, the chef's special, and were spotted having a great time as they chatted and enjoyed their sushi, and from the looks of the Instagrams Beyoncé posted from the night, it definitely seems to be true.

The Lemonade singer shared three posts from their date night, giving fans an up close look at her ensemble for the evening. For the night out, she wore a blue-and-white striped wrap dress with a low neckline. She accessorized the look with several silver chokers, white platform sneakers, Pared sunglasses, and a red Supreme oversize clutch.

In typical Bey fashion, she didn't caption the posts, but let them speak for herself.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Beyoncé definitely knows how to do a date night right—red wine included.