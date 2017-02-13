Beyoncé and Jay Z Just Dropped a New Song About Their Twins

After a spectacular Grammys performance on Sunday, an expectant Beyoncé continued her hot streak by dropping new music in collaboration with her husband, Jay Z, and DJ Khaled.

The DJ Khaled track, titled "Shining," features the Carters celebrating their blessings while giving a shout out to their twins, and it's clear that the pair has never been happier.

"All of this good, I don't feel bad for it," the Lemonade hitmaker sings in the track. "When you see me smiling, can't be mad at it." The 35-year-old then croons, "Money don't make me happy, and a fella can't make me fancy," before launching into the chorus.

Meanwhile, the proud dad-to-be directly references Bey's pregnancy news in his verse. "Ran to the dealer bought twin Mercedes, the European trucks for the twin babies, he raps. "Want a boy and girl to fight for truth. Whatever God give me I'm cool."

The track, which is currently available exclusively on Tidal, features DJ Khaled's adorable son, Asahd, in a tiny tux as the cover artwork.

Despite the Grammy setbacks, it's clear that this couple can't stop shining!

Listen to the track above.