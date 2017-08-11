Beyoncé and JAY-Z Go Hard at the Gym, According to Kelly Rowland

Beyoncé's post-baby exercise regimen is no joke.

On Thursday, BFF Kelly Rowland discussed the queen of the Beyhive's fitness routine at the True and the Rainbow Kingdom premiere in Los Angeles. "Everybody goes hard!" the former Destiny Child's member exclaimed about working out with Beyoncé and JAY-Z after they welcomed twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It's a whole bunch of us who go and work out, and we have a really good time."

The crew's favorite way to work up a sweat? Cycling, obviously. After the trio hit the bikes at SoulCycle earlier this week, they definitely caused a stir. "SoulCycle is just this really incredible, mental workout that is just awesome," Rowland stated about the popular spot. And their favorite instructor there is none than other than Angela Davis. "She's incredible. She pushes you," Rowland revealed. "There's no one like her."

Though, Bey is taking it slow with her workouts, we have a feeling that the ultimate diva will be back, shimmying on stage in her slinky dresses and sequined mini skirts soon. Keep up the good work, Beyoncé!