Beyoncé and Jay Z Mesmerize Blue Ivy as Barbie and Ken

This Halloween music royalty Beyoncé and Jay Z upped the ante in the costume department by channeling one of the most iconic pop culture couples while celebrating the spooky holiday with their 4-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
Beyoncé went plastic for the spooky celebration on Monday and dressed up as a vintage Barbie doll complete with a black-and-white striped swimsuit, glam cat-eye Sunday Somewhere sunglasses ($290; sundaysomewhere.com), black peep-toe heels, and oversize gold earrings. The Lemonade songstress, who appeared inside a cardboard box with the words "Black Barbie" written on the bottom, slayed her doll beauty look to perfection with a voluminous bouncy ponytail, radiant skin, and a bright red lip.
Meanwhile, Jay Z portrayed "Black Collector Edition 40th Anniversary Ken" to perfection in a black wig and a black tuxedo with a silver bow tie and matching cummerbund.
Little Blue Ivy also joined in on her parents' fun by sporting a black leather jacket with the words "Barbie" stamped on the back in pink lettering, as well as a hot pink skirt, black fishnet tights, and silver light-up Pop shoes.
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share several photos of the Carters posing in their costumes, including one of herself rocking a seriously fabulous pink fur coat over her vintage get-up.
Looks like this threesome has winning Halloween family costumes down to a science.