Beyoncé and Jay Z Mesmerize Blue Ivy as Barbie and Ken

This Halloween music royalty Beyoncé and Jay Z upped the ante in the costume department by channeling one of the most iconic pop culture couples while celebrating the spooky holiday with their 4-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé went plastic for the spooky celebration on Monday and dressed up as a vintage Barbie doll complete with a black-and-white striped swimsuit, glam cat-eye Sunday Somewhere sunglasses ($290; sundaysomewhere.com), black peep-toe heels, and oversize gold earrings. The Lemonade songstress, who appeared inside a cardboard box with the words "Black Barbie" written on the bottom, slayed her doll beauty look to perfection with a voluminous bouncy ponytail, radiant skin, and a bright red lip.

beyonce/Instagram

Meanwhile, Jay Z portrayed "Black Collector Edition 40th Anniversary Ken" to perfection in a black wig and a black tuxedo with a silver bow tie and matching cummerbund.

"I just adored Beyoncé's, Jay Z's, and Blue Ivy's #flawless Halloween renditions of Barbie and Ken dolls. Bey—who is pretty much a life-size Barbie every day of her life—and Jay took their costumes to another level with the 'still-inside-the-box' elements. The longer you look, the more details about the trio's family costume you notice, from the ladies' fishnet stockings to Blue's microphone and sparkly sneakers. Dad's packaging hilariously reads '40th Anniversary Ken,' 'Black Collector Edition,' and 'Hov!!!' And the kicker? Jay Z's glittering bowtie and cummerbund." —Mari Kasanuki, associate news editor beyonce/Instagram

Little Blue Ivy also joined in on her parents' fun by sporting a black leather jacket with the words "Barbie" stamped on the back in pink lettering, as well as a hot pink skirt, black fishnet tights, and silver light-up Pop shoes.

VIDEO: Beyonce & Jay Z Play Dress Up

Beyoncé took to Instagram to share several photos of the Carters posing in their costumes, including one of herself rocking a seriously fabulous pink fur coat over her vintage get-up.

beyonce/Instagram

RELATED: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Crush Halloween in a Salt-N-Pepa-Inspired Family Costume

Looks like this threesome has winning Halloween family costumes down to a science.