Found It: Shop Beyoncé's Rebellious Crossbody Bag

Looking to emulate Beyoncé's signature style? You're in luck—the star stepped out in New York City last week wearing a sleek forest green crossbody that immediately caught our eye, and we've got the info on where you can scoop it up for yourself.

For a night out with sister Solange, Queen Bey topped off her short black ensemble and printed platform pumps with a circular Jack Germain croc leather bag, which features studs, a detachable strap, and front turn-lock. You can pick up the gorgeous bag for $325 on handbagdesigner101.com now.

