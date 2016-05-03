She’s Been Drinkin’, Watermelon: Beyoncé Is Investing in Watermelon Water

Move over, Lemonade: Beyoncé’s new drink of choice is cold-pressed watermelon juice. The Grammy winner is investing in the three-year-old brand WTRMLN WTR, which uses the entire fruit (including the rind!) to create a refreshing beverage.

We already knew the star was a fan of the fruit from her hit song, “Drunk in Love,” where she sings, “I’ve been drinkin’, watermelon,” but there’s more than one reason why this partnership was a great fit.

“I invested in WTRMLN WTR because it’s the future of clean, natural hydration; as partners, we share a simple mission to deliver accessible wellness to the world,” she said in a statement. “This is more than an investment in a brand, it’s an investment in female leaders, fitness, American farmers, and the health of people and our planet.”

Be healthy, hydrated and happy (hour) @eat.drink.shrink A photo posted by WTRMLN WTR (@wtrmlnwtr) on Apr 20, 2016 at 2:00pm PDT

The juice is made from “the millions of pounds of unused waste watermelons” in the U.S. with no added sugar or artificial ingredients, making it an inexpensive and more eco-friendly juice option.

RELATED: 15 Celebrities with Side Businesses You Wouldn't Expect

This isn’t Queen Bey’s first business collaboration: The star partnered with her nutritionist Marco Borges on 22 Days Nutrition, a vegan meal delivery service. It seems like this pop star is as committed to nutrition as she is to slaying on the Met Gala red carpet.