Beyoncé Remade Her "7/11" Music Video to Celebrate Marriage Equality

Leave it up to Beyoncé to be late, but fashionably so. The singer took to Instagram today to celebrate the Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage across the country, albeit almost a week late. Queen Bey posted a remake of her "7/11" music video, complete with what just might be the most stylish collection of rainbow bright apparel that ever existed.

From a high-waisted bikini to a fringed dress and even angel wings and a cape, Beyoncé rocks only multicolor apparel in the clip. "Never Too Late #LoveWins," she captioned the 'gram, along with the red heart emoji. Watch the video below.

Never Too Late #LoveWins ❤️ A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 1, 2015 at 10:35am PDT

