This Beyoncé-Inspired Baby Shower Absolutely Slayed the Internet

Get yourself some co-workers who celebrate you like the Queen (Bey) you are.

One very lucky pregnant woman was the guest of honor at an epic baby shower thrown by her colleagues—the likes of which were worthy of Beyoncé herself (sans office break room, probably).

The expectant mom was treated to her own Bey-esque photoshoot (green veil and floral altar included, of course), an ultra-lux pastry tower, an-illustrated Yoncé-inspired card (“Congrats on your Bey-Beys!), and Beyoncé-isms galore (“OK, babies now let’s get in formation”)!

got to help throw a Beyoncé themed baby shower today at work pic.twitter.com/xjBF5nSNyD — riley (@yelirand) July 26, 2017

Congratulations @beyonce & #JayZ!! #Beyonce #Twins 🙌🏾 A post shared by Hayden Williams (@hayden_williams) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:17pm PST

It basically goes without saying, the Internet was all about the Bey-inspired shower:

if mine isn't exactly like this won't b no birth, bih https://t.co/V86tYOnLyB — t. (@tfennyy) July 27, 2017

While we don’t know what industry these amazing co-workers work in, we think they could make a killing in party planning. 10/10 would hire.