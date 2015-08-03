You Won't Believe How Much Beyoncé Just Spent on a Pair of Shoes

It's go big or go home for Beyoncé. The star just dropped a major wad of cash on a pair of diamond-encrusted heels, and they certainly are dazzling.

Beyoncé purchased the Princess Constellation heels from the House of Borgezie, and they feature nearly 1310 gemstones set in platimium. The kicks have a massive diamond weight of over 65.50 carats, and designer Chris Shellis calls refers to them as "possibly the eighth wonder of the world" due to their outrageous worth and rarity. The price? A whopping $300,000.

Courtesy Borgezie

But these aren't just for Queen Bey to rock while lounging around the house—she reportedly picked up the shoes to wear in her new music video that is expected to drop this fall.

