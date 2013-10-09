Beyonce Goes Old-School with a 2014 Wall Calendar; Snag It For Just $15

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

Beyonce wants to help you schedule your day-to-day activities for the year of 2014. The 32-year-old singer just released her 12-month calendar, which features 14 different Beyonce images that are bound to help plan your day and/or give you a head start on running the world. We can't remember the last time a celebrity launched a calendar, save for the obligatory concert versions with the likes of the Spice Girls or Justin Timberlake, but we'd gladly hang up Beyonce's calendar for a little diva-spiration. You can snag Queen Bey's 2014 calendar for just $15 at shop.beyonce.com.

Plus, see Beyonce's best looks ever!

MORE:• Beyonce Rocks a New Bob Haircut• Jay Z and Beyonce’s Best On-Stage Moments• See Beyonce's Transformation