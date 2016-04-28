Beyoncé Gives Jay Z a Shout Out as Formation Tour Kicks Off, Snuggles with Blue Ivy Backstage

As we learned from Beyoncé’s 2013 HBO documentary, Life Is But a Dream, rehearsal time is golden for the superstar. And while we image that the singer was busy making last-minute adjustments to her sound, lighting, and special effects before Wednesday night’s opening of her Formation tour in Miami, Queen Bey found a moment to squeeze in the priorities of her number one job, as mom.

Yes, fans have flooded our social media feeds since the Lemonade singer performed her last song yesterday evening, but none of the seconds-long videos and ‘grams we’ve seen top an image the beauty shared on her own website. In the shot, the proud mother rocks an Ivy Park hoodie with matching sweatpants, sneakers, and a beanie while smiling wide and holding onto (who else?) her adorable 4-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Blue sports a metal pair of oversize headphones and sits in her moms lap, offering her a too-cute kiss on the nose.

Bey & #BlueIvy. . #Beyoncé • #Beyonce • #BeyHive • #TheFormationWorldTour A photo posted by 🐝 BEYONCÉ • KING BEY 👑 (@kingbeyhive) on Apr 27, 2016 at 6:19pm PDT

RELATED: Beyoncé's Headphones from Lemonade Can Be Yours for a Cool $549

That wasn’t all the family action that happened down in the 305. According to People, Beyonce thanked her “beautiful husband” Jay Z as she prepared to perform the show’s closing jam, “Halo.” Becky, who?