The Sexiest Outfits from the First Night of Beyoncé's Formation Tour

Lemonade hysteria has reached an all-time high now that Beyoncé has officially kicked off her Formation World Tour. Last night in Miami, the A-lister brought her A-game as she belted out "Sorry," "Daddy Lessons," and, of course, "Formation" to an awestruck crowd. And we can't stop singing the praises of her sartorial savvy.

Queen Bey showed off her toned, mile-long legs in an array of long-sleeved bodysuits that wowed. For "Formation," she sported a custom white Balmain bodysuit (above), complete with French lace and silk ruffle embellishment that signaled not the #BalmainArmy, but the Beyoncé army. Over-the-knee soft gray boots and windswept hair completed the look.

Designers Dean and Dan Caten of Dsquared2 offered Victorian-inspired bodysuits that featured black crystal and lace mesh (above).

While singing barefoot in water, Bey donned a crystal-embellished nude bodysuit (above) that had a certain Britney Spears Toxic vibe.

But not all the concert looks followed this neutral color palette. The fierce Gucci red and white number above with puffy sleeves was bold and powerful (like Bey herself), as was the red latex bodysuit and matching over the knee boots (below).

The dazzling military-inspired Roberto Cavalli bodysuit accented with gold buttons (below) resembled her now infamous Super Bowl 50 ensemble, but naturally, Bey switched up the short black ankle boots that she wore for the big game for over-the-top tiger print boots. Grrr.

We can't wait to see what other iconic fashion statements Bey will make as the tour continues through August 3rd, 2016.