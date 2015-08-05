Beyoncé Designs a Line of #Flawless Flash Tattoos

We are crazy in love with Beyoncé's sexy new line of flash tats. From a geometric honeycomb cuff bracelet to a stunning (and huge!) medallion cross, there's something for every Queen Bey lover in her debut collection.

The Beyoncé x Flash Tattoos collaboration is inspired by the superstar’s unique sense of personal style, and the lineup is a reflection of creative ways she mixes jewelry, bold beauty looks, and current fashion trends. The result? An eclectic variety of signature beehive and lyric-inspired designs that come in an array of metallic gold and black colors. The statement-making temporary tattoos in the collection are designed to be worn individually on the arms, legs, wrists, back, legs, and hands, or styled over one another to create intricate layers of detail.

RELATED: Beyoncé Pulls Off a Sweaterdress Despite the Sweltering New York Heat

Pick up the 57-piece tattoo pack ($28) at flashtat.com now, and check out some of the designs below.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

RELATED:You Won't Believe How Much Beyoncé Just Spent on a Pair of Shoes