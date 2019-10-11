Beyoncé Slashed the Hemline of Her Off-the-Runway Cut-Out Look

Beyoncé just served us another eye-catching outfit via Instagram, where some of her best looks are debuting first lately.

The industry mogul took to Instagram with a few incredible snaps, as she posed in a dazzling Christopher Kane two-piece set. The ensemble, which consisted of a lace-bonded cut-out jacket and matching skirt, was taken straight from the designer's Spring/Summer 2019 runway collection.

"Happy Birthday Julie," read the star's simple caption.

Queen Bey let her honeyed chocolate locks flow free as she accessorized with a pair of small Roberi & Fraud sunglasses and jewelry from designer Messika. Finishing off the look, she opted for a pair of show-stopping Area crystal-fringe heels.

The Christopher Kane look first debuted in late 2018, though Bey's look was a much different vision than what appeared on the model.

Image zoom Getty Images

You can see Bey opted for a much sexier version of the ensemble, with the cut-outs showing plenty more skin and the skirt made a few inches shorter. These alterations made for a rather eye-catching effect, and it looks like Beyoncé totally knows it.

RELATED: Beyonce Gave “Lemonade” Vibes in a Shimmering Yellow Gown, And the Internet Can’t Deal

Last week, Queen Bey shook the Beyhive when she stepped out during Tyler Perry's new studio opening. Clad in a show-stopping goldenrod dress by Yousef Aljasmi, she was the center of attention in a series of photos posted to Instagram.

Dangling diamond drop earrings from Anabela Chan completed the look, as Bey opted for a bold red lip and lengthy braid to pull it all together. It was truly a sight to behold, and luckily we got up close and personal, thanks to her Instagram posts.

What's Beyoncé going to bring to the fashion table next? Halloween's coming up too, and we can't wait to see what's on her agenda. Keep those looks coming!