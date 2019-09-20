Beyoncé Is Unrecognizable Dressed as Lisa Bonet in These Never-Before-Seen Halloween Photos

Forget sexy Mr. Rogers — let Beyoncé show you how to celebrate an icon for Halloween. (Seriously, please don't dress as sexy Mr. Rogers.)

On Friday morning, Bey posted images to her website of herself dressed as Lisa Bonet for last year's Halloween. Clad in a top hat, Lisa's signature tiny shades, and long black curls, the "Lemonade" singer was a dead ringer for Bonet as she posed with twins Rumi and Sir Carter perched on her hips.

Why she decided to keep these glorious images to herself for nearly a full 365 days (not like we're counting), is beyond me, because, well, have you seen the pics?

Of course, the Beyhive nearly lost their collective minds when they got a glimpse of their queen dressed as another queen.

beyoncé as lisa bonet has to be one of the best things i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/9xyQrVIq4B — ༺ 𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔵 ༻ (@PRADAVOCALS) September 20, 2019

Beyoncé as Lisa Bonet i’m losing it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qV3DOs37wO — gfg (@comewhenicall) September 20, 2019

me:

“did lisa bonet have twins?”



“wait! what is lisa bonet doing w bey’s—- https://t.co/drS3h6WvNx — a deadbeat cousin 💯 (@omgchante) September 20, 2019

Beyoncé, as Lisa Bonet for Halloween a whole damn year ago and we’re just seeing pictures. Damn, those NDAs must be air tight. pic.twitter.com/hdmBrqONnf — Audrey Brooks (@Mickey1Fan) September 20, 2019

Beyoncé literally went as Lisa Bonet for Halloween and we didn’t know until now. 😫 — 💅🏿 (@MJFinesseLover) September 20, 2019

I really expected #climatestrike to be trending this morning, but then Beyoncé dressed up as Lisa Bonet. — 25th Amendment Now (@kimksavesworld) September 20, 2019

This isn't the first time that Beyoncé has used her Halloween costumes to celebrate iconic women of color — she's previously dressed as Toni Braxton and Olympian FloJo.

Lisa Bonet is a beautiful, environmental queen. From her, to previous years of Toni Braxton and Flo-Jo, I love how Beyoncé often pays tribute to black women legends and puts them on the radar of new generations. ❤ pic.twitter.com/gJmXJiG6rJ — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, H (@heleenamck) September 20, 2019

In addition to the images of herself dressed as the actress/definitive '90s fashion icon, Beyoncé posted a slew of photos from the past year — her 37th year — in celebration of her birthday. (The singer turned 38 earlier this month.)

In a handwritten note, Bey thanked her fans for their support: "Thank you from the depths of me for all my Birthday Loving," she wrote. "I had an incredible B-day! I'm grateful for every breath. I thank GOD for all of my Blessings, my wins, and my Losses. I thank GOD for All of you!"

She also apologized (honestly, not necessary Bey!) for responding three weeks after her actual birthday passed. "I would have posted earlier But I had work to do," she said. Honestly, the photos as more than enough to make up for her tardiness.

Now, when's Zoë Kravitz gonna weigh in?