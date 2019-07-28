Beyoncé Wins Best-Dressed at Her Niece's Great Gatsby-Themed Birthday Party

Beyoncé celebrated her niece's 21st birthday over the weekend, and, not so surprisingly, she put all other partygoers to shame with her impeccable outfit choice.

Sticking to the bash's Great Gatsby theme, Bey opted for a sparkly red gown with the highest leg slit of all time. She paired the one-shoulder Walter Collection dress with ruby feathered Jimmy Choo heels and diamond jewelry.

Following the party, Beyoncé posted photos of her and husband Jay Z's fancy date night. For the occasion, the rapper complemented his wife's modern flapper look in a white tuxedo with a matching scarf and walking stick.

The mom of three also shared a close-up shot of her gown's embroidery, which inadvertently offered fans a glimpse at her hip-high slit.

Lately, Beyoncé has been all about the art of a bombshell leg reveal. Just two weeks ago, she wore a shimmering gold gown by Cong Tri with another slit that rose up to her hip bone — a risky option for when meeting royalty. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who has been known to bend the rules in fashion — appeared unfazed by her dress's silhouette.

Instead, they were focused on babies, sharing parenting tips and other milestone moments.

Just another example of how Beyoncé can do no wrong.