Beyoncé Just Went Country with the Dixie Chicks Y'All—and We Want More

How many awards show stages is Beyoncé going to crush this year? Every single one she sets foot on.

Amid rumors that the pop star was going to perform at the Country Music Association Awards on the heels of the BeyMAs, Queen Bey made jaws drop yet again when she stepped on stage Wednesday night in Nashville with undeniable swagger and slayed the stage with a rousing performance of her "Daddy Lessons" and “Long Time Gone,” a hit from one of country's most treasured groups, the Dixie Chicks.

Suited up in a plunging sheer and lacy gown with puff sleeves, Beyoncé brought the audience to their feet as she gave a high-energy performance from her hit Lemonade album—complete with a shout-out to her home state of Texas.

Much like when she performed at the BET Awards this summer, Beyoncé's CMAs performance wasn't confirmed until she stepped on stage. There were rumors beforehand that she might open the show and possibly perform her country-inspired song, "Daddy Lessons," but her camp kept mum about whether the performance was a go.

We'll consider this one an early Christmas present.