Beyonce Designs Sunglasses

Beyonce is always sporting the latest and greatest in eyewear, so it's no surprise that House of Dereon—the label she designs with her mom Tina Knowles—is launching sunglasses. The sure-to-be-glamorous collection, with prices ranging from $40 to $200, features bold colors and oversize silhouettes and hits major department stores this month. Look to the mother-daughter style duo as inspiration on how to best wear your sunglasses, because like Tina Knowles told WWD, "sunglasses are truly an essential accessory for any look."

