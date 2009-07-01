Beyonce Designs Sasha Fierce Collection

Beyonce and Tina Knowles, the mother daughter design duo behind House of Dereon, just announced a new junior's collection named after the star's stage alter ego—Sasha Fierce for Dereon. Tina told WWD that the line is "edgier and trendier and reflects Sasha Fierce's daring and outgoing attitude." The clothing is heavy on black leather and the jewelry, shoes and sunglasses are purely rockstar with mixed metals and studs galore. The line is expected to sell for $50-$150—a small price to pay for a piece of Sasha Fierce's style.