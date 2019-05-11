Beyoncé Debuts a Dark Dye Job Courtside at the Houston Rockets Game

Never mind what went down between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors on the basketball court last night, because Beyoncé just debuted a drastic new hair color while sitting front row at the game.

On Friday evening, Queen Bey slayed in a red and black Marine Serre moon-print catsuit with matching gloves and sock boots. However, her over-the-top take on atheleisure was out-shined by a drastic hair change. The singer swapped her signature honey-hued locks for a darker shade, returning to her brunette roots. Needless to say, more eyes were on Beyoncé's new look than the action on the court.

Image zoom Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Pairing her fresh dye job with a pair of tiny sunglasses, perhaps, the "Sorry" songstress was attempting to go incognito for a night out with her hubby, Jay-Z.

Image zoom Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Not so surprisingly, she was instantly recognized by the announcer, who called attention to the power couple to the tune of their joint single "Crazy in Love." "We have royalty with us in the house tonight," he yelled over the sound system. "We have our queen of Houston, Texas with us tonight. We got the king of Brooklyn, New York in the house tonight! Make some noise for Jay-Z and Beyoncé."

The cameras panned over to the couple who were good sports about being found out in front of thousands of fans.

When your hair looks that good, it deserves to steal the show. Bow down!