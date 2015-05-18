3 Vibrant Short-and-Shirt Combos Inspired by Beyoncé's Bold Look

Leave it to Beyoncé to give us some serious outfit envy. Last week Queen B stepped out in an eye-catching ensemble that proved that sometimes one color just isn't enough.

Beyoncé highlighted her hot pink shorts by anchoring them with poppy orange hues. For a finishing touch, the superstar offset the look with a mossy green top handle bag. Read on for three way to copy the look for yourself—we know you want to!

RELATED: 26 Spring Sales to Shop Right Now (You Can Thanks Us Later)

Pastels + Warm Hues

Courtesy

Shop it: Topshop top, $18; topshop.com. River Island shorts, $64; riverisland.com. Ted Baker London bag, $290; nordstrom.com. Kate Spade New York pumps, $328; shopbop.com.

Cool Tones + Neon

Courtesy

Shop it: Zara top, $50; zara.com. Stella McCartney shorts, $625; net-a-porter.com. Marc by Marc Jacobs bag, $198; shopbop.com. J.Crew sandals, $198; jcrew.com.

Rosy Hues + a Pop of Purple

Courtesy

Shop it: Uniqlo top, $15; uniqlo.com. Michael Michael Kors shorts, $172; farfetch.com. Clare V. clutch, $225; clarev.com. Paul Andrew shoes, $625; shopbop.com.

PHOTOS: Star-Inspired Bags & Shoes for Spring