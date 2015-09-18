Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Take Twinning Pic in Matching Flower Crowns While on Vacation

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Meghan Overdeep
Sep 18, 2015 @ 10:30 am

It looks like Beyoncé and her family have been having a truly terrible on vacation in Italy.

Not.

The 34-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a slew of envy-inducing pics of her Amalfi Coast getaway with Kelly Rowland and her family, hubby Jay Z, and her 3-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Among the images of coastlines, sun hats, and champagne, Queen Bey also posted an adorable pic of her and Blue twinning in matching pink and yellow flower crowns. And we can't handle the cute.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé has certainly earned a vacation or two. The Grammy winner, along with Arrow Benjamin, is featured on a brand-new track by British producer Naughty Boy, called "Runnin' (Lose It All)."

