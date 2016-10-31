Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Crush Halloween in a Salt-N-Pepa-Inspired Family Costume

Beyoncé may be long past her Destiny's Child days, but the 20-time Grammy winner is showing her love for girl bands never died with her family Salt N Pepa-inspired Halloween costume this year.

The mom-of-one took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her daughter Blue Ivy, 4, and mother Tina Knowles dressed up and "pushing it" as the three members from their 1986 hit song "Push It," and the '80s tri-generational costumes inspired by the music video are too good.

Beyoncé channeled Sandra "Pepa" Denton with an asymmetrical bob, tight red leggings, and gold kicks while Tina and Ivy starred as Deidra "Dee Dee" Roper and Cheryl "Salt" James. Jay Z even made a quick cameo in flip up shades, a gold chain, and a green-and-orange bomber.

The girl group took to Instagram to share their seal of approval, captioning a screenshot from the video, "Now this one was special! Looks like we inspired the whole family lol! Look how @beyonce @mstinalawson #blueivy killed it as us for #halloween."

Talk about three generations of flawless!