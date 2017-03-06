Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Wore Coordinating Princess Dresses for the Beauty and the Beast Premiere

All eyes were on Emma Watson in her Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit at the L.A. premiere of the live-action Beauty and the Beast on Thursday, but behind-the-scenes, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy stole the show. The pregnant singer and her 5-year-old daughter quietly attended the premiere—and in coordinating pastel princess dresses, no less.

In pictures posted to Beyoncé’s website and to Instagram by Bey’s mom, Ms. Tina Knowles, on Monday, the expectant star glowed in an emerald empire-waist gown with a plunging neckline. The dress was adorned with pink floral embellishments, perhaps an homage to the classic fairytale (just like Watson’s gold rose pin).

beyonce.com

beyonce.com

As for 5-year-old Blue, she couldn’t have smiled wider in her green and pink ruffled dress and braids. She paired the Disney-inspired look with white Converse kicks ($50; nordstrom.com), a perfect choice for this modern-day princess. Dad Jay Z also posed with his fam during the outing; in one shot he looks lovingly at Beyoncé while resting a hand on her baby bump.

mstinalawson/Instagram

mstinalawson/Instagram

Belle may be a princess, but Bey will always be queen.